MERRIMACK - Gerald A. Hurwitch, 70, of Merrimack passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at his home after a long battle of complicated health issues.
He was born in Scranton, PA, on June 14, 1948, to the late Hyman and Alma (Klier) Hurwitch. Raised and educated in Scranton, Jerry was a graduate of West Scranton High School and the Milwaukee School of Engineering.
Jerry was a U.S. Army veteran, and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. After his discharge from the military, he worked as a field service engineer for Accuray/ABB and for Benchmark International for many years before his retirement.
He was an avid fan of all Boston sports and will be remembered for his sense of humor.
Along with his parents, he was also predeceased by a brother, Gilbert, and four step-brothers.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Carol (Loss) Hurwitch; two sons, Michael Hurwitch and his wife Amy, and Corey Hurwitch and his wife Stacie; three beloved grandsons, Elijah, Kylan, and Colden; and two sisters, Lynne Levrock and Gail Janesky.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at St. James United Methodist Church, 696 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack, NH on Thursday, April 4, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name can be made to the Lahey Clinic, 41 Mall Road, Burlington, MA 01805.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 2, 2019