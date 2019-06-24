MANCHESTER - Gerald B. "Barry' Scannell, 68, of Manchester, died June 12, 2019, in his home after a sudden illness.
Born in Manchester on May 22, 1951, he was the son of Gerald B. and Helyn D. (Whitmore) Scannell. He was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.
He was educated in the local school district and was a graduate of Manchester High School West. He also attended the University of New Hampshire.
Barry was employed for many years as a sales representative by the Martignetti Wine Co.
He was a sports enthusiast cheering the loudest for all the New England teams - the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, Boston Bruins and, of course, true to his Irish heritage, the Boston Celtics. He enjoyed many a challenging round of golf at the local courses and was also a history buff who cherished the quiet times with a good book in his hand. He will be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted son, brother, uncle and friend.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Family members include his sisters, Susan Ward and her husband Rodney of Cotuit, Mass., and Margaret Cancel of Naples, Fla.; his nieces, Courtenay, Brittan, Caitlin and Gabriel; his nephew, Ian; and many, many close friends.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, June 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in McHugh Funeral Home, 283 Hanover St., corner of Beech Street, Manchester.
A memorial service will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. from the funeral home. Urn burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Families in Transition-New Horizons for New Hampshire, 199 Manchester St., Manchester, N.H. 03103.
Condolences may be offered at www.mchughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on June 24, 2019