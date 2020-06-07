Son, my Dear Boy, I've written you thousands of times, sometimes happy, sometimes sad, but I never fathomed you'd not be there to get my letters or messages, ever again. I don't know how to say "goodbye", to you. The thought of never seeing you again, hearing your voice, feeling your arms around me....(you always gave the best hugs), seems too surreal to me! All I can say is the biggest part of our hearts left with you that day. You were our "heart" our whole life, it's always been all about you. You were "Our Boy". I've never seen dad looking so defeated! Now letters will go unanswered. But I'll still write them to you. And I'll still talk to you when I need to. But I truly hope that in your heart you knew, when you left, that you had all the love in our hearts always, every heartbeat, every breath. And although we can't grasp the reality of losing you, I do have to say, "Thank you Son"; you left us these beautiful grand-babies to fill a little of the massive void we feel in our hearts, minds, lives, and soul. Your babies will be well cared for in your honor. They will come to know, the fabulous, loving, dad that they never got to know. We will miss you and hurt for you for the rest of our lives. I hope your at peace, wherever you are. Maybe we'll meet again someday, in another life. Till then, we love you Son!

Love,

Mom and Dad





















Deby & Jerry Bandieri

Family