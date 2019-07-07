Gerald B. Kincaid, 72, of Derry, N.H., died peacefully Sunday June 30, 2019, in Ridgewood Center in Bedford, N.H.
He was born in Malden, Mass., on October 10, 1946, a son of Allen and Ruth (Brown) Kincaid. Gerald proudly served his country as a member of the U.S Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion and VFW.
Gerald was a member of I.B.E.W. Local 103 out of Boston, Mass., from 1972 to 2003 when he retired. Gerald was a huge Red Sox fan and saw many games along with his wife. He loved camping, his pets and being involved in the community. He was one of the original founders of Derryfest and worked many years doing the electrical work.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, Linda Kincaid; two sons, Jeremy and Brandon Kincaid; daughter, Rebecka Trelstad and her husband Donald; four grandchildren, Nicolas Stien, Gabrielle Tralstad, Lucas Dente and Meadow Kincaid and his sister, Gail Archambault. Predeceased by brothers Allen Kincaid, William Kincaid, and Byron Kincaid, sisters Phyllis Nye, Irene Knudsen, and Joan Noone.
SERVICES: Following cremation, calling hours will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 2-3:30 p.m. in the Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 15 Birch Street, Derry. A memorial service will follow at 3:30 p.m. The burial will be held at a later date in the NH State Veterans Cemetery.
To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on July 7, 2019