Gerald (Gerry) Eduard Aubin,94, passed away on July 15, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family after a lengthy period of declining health.Born in Manchester on July 9, 1926, he was the son on Felix and Delphine (Bergeron) Aubin.Gerry was a lifelong resident of Manchester. He was a 1943 graduate of St. Marie High School While in high school, he was a member of the Air Cadet Program. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He served the remainder of the second world war as a flight engineer and turret mechanic, primarily on the B-29 and P-38 airplanes. He was stationed on Shemya in the Aleutian Islands. He was honorably discharged as a corporal in October 1946.After the war he worked in retail hardware. He founded his own business, Aubin Hardware in 1974, which he presided over until his retirement. He was a prominent businessman in the community, serving on the Board of Directors of both St. Mary's Bank and Standard Hardware Distributors.The Catholic Church was a very important part of his life. As a young adult he was very active in St. Marie Church. It was his wish to return to St. Marie, his original parish where he received all of his sacraments, for his funeral rights. He had also been very active in St. Edmonds parish until its closing, and Sacred Heart Church. A seasoned traveler, Gerry and his wife Joyce made many fond memories while traveling the world enjoying cruise trips and traveling the country and abroad. His family was his life. His life was full of love, laughter and happiness with his large extended family. Not a day will go by that we will not all miss his smile and laughter.He was predeceased by his parents and first wife, Pauline (Loranger), with whom he enjoyed 27 years of happy memories. He was also predeceased by his brothers Roger, Albert, Raymond and a sister, Fernande Gardner.Family members include his second wife, Joyce (Austin) Aubin, with whom he enjoyed 38 years of happy marriage; his sons David and wife Janice, Charles and his wife Joanne, Paul and his wife Shannon, his daughters Jacqueline and husband Wayne, Louise and husband David, Suzanne and husband Thomas, and stepchildren Pamela and husband Michael, Donna and husband Armand, Daniel and wife Darolyne, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.Calling hours are at Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium, 250 Coolidge Ave, Manchester on Sunday from 4 to 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday morning at 10AM in St. Marie Church. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Sisters of the Presentation of Mary, 495 Mammoth Rd. Manchester, NH 03104, a group dear to Gerry's heart as they were his childhood teachers.Please note current restrictions limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.