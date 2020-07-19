1/1
Gerald E. Aubin
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald (Gerry) Eduard Aubin,94, passed away on July 15, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family after a lengthy period of declining health.

Born in Manchester on July 9, 1926, he was the son on Felix and Delphine (Bergeron) Aubin.

Gerry was a lifelong resident of Manchester. He was a 1943 graduate of St. Marie High School While in high school, he was a member of the Air Cadet Program. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He served the remainder of the second world war as a flight engineer and turret mechanic, primarily on the B-29 and P-38 airplanes. He was stationed on Shemya in the Aleutian Islands. He was honorably discharged as a corporal in October 1946.

After the war he worked in retail hardware. He founded his own business, Aubin Hardware in 1974, which he presided over until his retirement. He was a prominent businessman in the community, serving on the Board of Directors of both St. Mary's Bank and Standard Hardware Distributors.

The Catholic Church was a very important part of his life. As a young adult he was very active in St. Marie Church. It was his wish to return to St. Marie, his original parish where he received all of his sacraments, for his funeral rights. He had also been very active in St. Edmonds parish until its closing, and Sacred Heart Church. A seasoned traveler, Gerry and his wife Joyce made many fond memories while traveling the world enjoying cruise trips and traveling the country and abroad. His family was his life. His life was full of love, laughter and happiness with his large extended family. Not a day will go by that we will not all miss his smile and laughter.

He was predeceased by his parents and first wife, Pauline (Loranger), with whom he enjoyed 27 years of happy memories. He was also predeceased by his brothers Roger, Albert, Raymond and a sister, Fernande Gardner.

Family members include his second wife, Joyce (Austin) Aubin, with whom he enjoyed 38 years of happy marriage; his sons David and wife Janice, Charles and his wife Joanne, Paul and his wife Shannon, his daughters Jacqueline and husband Wayne, Louise and husband David, Suzanne and husband Thomas, and stepchildren Pamela and husband Michael, Donna and husband Armand, Daniel and wife Darolyne, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Calling hours are at Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium, 250 Coolidge Ave, Manchester on Sunday from 4 to 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday morning at 10AM in St. Marie Church. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Sisters of the Presentation of Mary, 495 Mammoth Rd. Manchester, NH 03104, a group dear to Gerry's heart as they were his childhood teachers.

Please note current restrictions limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Ste. Marie Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Coolidge Ave.
250 Coolidge Ave
Manchester, NH 03102
6036255777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 18, 2020
Paul, Shannon & family,
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. So sorry for your loss.
Missy & Matthew Sarette
M
Friend
July 18, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 18, 2020
Dear Joyce and family, Max and I were so sad to hear of Gerry's passing. I have such fond memories of him at the various grandchildren birthday parties. He was a gentle and loving man and you are blessed to have had him in your life for so many years! Thinking of you all.
Diane & Max Lavoie
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved