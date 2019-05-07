Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald J. Sylvestre. View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Memorial Mass 12:30 PM Holy Rosary Church 21 Main Street Hooksett , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HOOKSETT - Gerald J. Sylvestre died peacefully on May 4, 2019, in his home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with Mesothelioma.



Born on July 25, 1940, in Manchester, he was the son of Germaine (Cote) and Maurice Sylvestre. Gerry grew up in Manchester where he met and later married his high school sweetheart Marge.



From 1957 to 1963, he served as an engine mechanic with the U.S. Air Force Reserve at Grenier Field in Manchester. In addition, he served a year of active duty during the Berlin Crisis of 1961.



On his 20th birthday in 1960, he began his career at Public Service Company of New Hampshire where he was employed in various positions. Gerry retired as a shift supervisor at the Merrimack Station in Bow in August 1995. After retiring from the Merrimack Station, he worked as a toll taker at the Hooksett tollbooth until 2015.



Gerry pursued his passions to fish, hunt, snowshoe, hike and travel. You could always find him in his vegetable garden in the summer and when he wasn't there he was meeting friends for coffee or off on another adventure with his wife and family. Gerry traveled to four of the seven continents relishing the culture, food and drink of more than 30 countries. He particularly enjoyed Alaska, Australia, Cancun, and his final voyage, a Mediterranean cruise in July 2018 with his wife and grandson Rhys. Above all else, Gerry will be remembered as a funny, fun-loving prankster devoted to his family and many friends.



Family members include his loving wife of 57 years, Marjorie (Gagnon) Sylvestre; two daughters, Paula Sylvestre-Gaudet and husband, Edward Gaudet Jr. of Hollis, and Susan Sylvestre of Manchester; three grandsons, Rhys Gaudet of Hollis, Joshua Gaudet and wife, Heather (Bennett) Gaudet of New Boston, and Jeremy Gaudet and his fiancee, Samantha Johnston of Hollis; four great-grandchildren, Aida, Claire, Mason and Owen; brothers-in-law, a sister-in-law, nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the staff of Manchester VNA Hospice Services and Amada Senior Care of Bedford for the loving care they provided to Gerry.



SERVICES: A memorial mass will be celebrated on Thursday, May 9, at 12:30 p.m. from Holy Rosary Church, 21 Main St., Hooksett. Committal prayers will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Manchester.



Memorial donations may be made to the International Mesothelioma Program (IMP) at Brigham & Women's Hospital,



Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium is in charge of arrangements.



