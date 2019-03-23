Gerald K Classon, age 83, of Hillsborough, NH, passed away March 5, 2019 at his Winter home in Floral City, FL. Gerald was born on May 22, 1935 in Nashua, NH to Gerald W. and Sussie (Watson) Classon. He has been a Winter resident of Citrus County for 8 years. Gerald was a retired Truck Driver and a U.S. Army Veteran. His memberships include, The Rising Sun Masonic Lodge #39 F & AM, Harmony Masonic Lodge # 38 F & AM, Bektash Shriners, Scottish Rite 32 degree all in New Hampshire; Floral City Masonic Lodge # 133 F & AM. Gerald was a member of the Methodist faith. In addition to his parents, Gerald was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra. Survived by his wife, Ursula B. Classon; three children, Deborah Lee Heath and her husband Garry, James Weston Classon and his wife Cheryl, Pamela Jean Winter and her husband Peter; five grandsons, Jonathan Heath and his wife Cierra, David Heath, Joseph Winter, Matthew Winter and Andrew Winter. Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and crematory in Lecanto, FL. A Masonic Service will take place at a later date in New Hampshire
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 23, 2019