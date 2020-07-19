Gerard "Gerry" Leo Methot of Manchester was called to the Lord July 15th, 2020 at the age of 92 after a short period of declining health.
Gerry was born on October 13, 1927 in Willimantic Connecticut, the son of the late Arthur Methot and Bernadette (Boutin) Methot. He was the oldest of 13 children and they moved to Manchester in 1945 where he remained a lifelong resident.
Gerry graduated from Ste. Marie High School in Manchester, NH and following his graduation went to work in a local shoe shop. At 25, Gerry was drafted into the Army during the Korean conflict and honorably served two years in Germany. Upon his return, he earned his associate's degree in electronics from NH Technical College. Sanders Associates, (now BAE), offered employment to the top three people in the class and he went to work as an engineering assistant for 33 years. As an active member of Ste. Marie's church since his arrival in Manchester in 1945, Gerry was an altar boy and later a Eucharistic Minister. In 1969, the first Parish Council was formed, and Gerry took the helm as its first president. He was a charter member of Post #1749 of the Catholic War Veterans (CWV) and held the office of Commander and National Commander. As a passionate member of CWV, Gerry was a recipient of the Saint Sebastian award in 2002, the CWV's highest honor. Gerry was a staple with the CWV Bingo every Wednesday handling the position of treasurer for many years. In his younger days, Gerry invested countless hours to West Side Little League as a coach and as a game announcer. Volunteering at the Red Cross for 26 years was another way the Gerry gave back to his community. In his later years, Gerry could often be found working on the latest sudoku or other puzzles in the newspaper.
Gerry is survived by his children, Gene Methot, Julien Methot, Daniel Methot and his wife Theresa (McMahon), Gilbert Methot and his wife Barbara (French), lastly his favorite daughter Michelle Demerjian and her husband Jim (often referred to as his favorite son-in-law). Gerry was a grandfather to seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is survived by seven siblings Therese Archambault, Angele Morrissey, Raymond, Alphee, Clement, Jean-Guy and Paul. He is predeceased by his wife Pauline (Giroux) Methot, and younger siblings Joseph, Normand, Rita, Marcel, and Robert. We wish to give special thanks to Denise from 360 Seniors Helping Seniors for her assistance and companionship during these past few months.
Calling hours are at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 250 Coolidge Ave., Manchester on Tuesday from 4 to 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday afternoon at 12:30 PM in Ste. Marie Church. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation in Gerry's memory may be made to the Meals on Wheels program of Manchester, NH. To view an Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net
.
Please note current restrictions limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.