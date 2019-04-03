Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Gerald L.



He was born September 1st, 1923 in Hanover, NH, the son of Bertha (Paronto) and George F. Smith. He attended Piermont Grade School (NH), Bradford Academy (VT), earned a B.S. in Agricultural Education at UNH in 1948, and an M.S. in Agricultural Education at Pennsylvania State College in 1951.



Gerry served in the Army Air Force from November 1942 to January 1947. He was a POW in Italy, Austria, and Germany after being shot down as a co-pilot of a Martin B-26 Marauder. He was well-known for sharing his



From 1948 to 1980, he taught at UNH as a Professor of Animal Science. He was also in charge of the Livestock Barns and was a Livestock Extension Specialist for Cooperative Extension Service. In 1954, as a Fulbright Scholar, he conducted research in Australia.



Always active in his local community, Gerry was a member of several professional societies including Alpha Zeta, Phi Kappa Phi, and Tau Kappa Epsilon. He was a Durham Community Church member for 73 years and served as Commander of the NH Chapter of POW's. He was also a 47 year participant in the Framingham Heart Study and donated his brain to the Framingham Brain Donation program.



Throughout his life, Gerry helped and impacted an untold number of friends, students, and folks who were merely passing acquaintances to become better people and to more positively contribute to our world.



Happily married for 64 years to Dorothy K. Smith, Gerry and Dot's farm door was always open and their home full of family and friends. Gerry became widowed in 2011, later reconnecting with his high school sweetheart, Bette Dunkling, whom he married in 2013.



He is survived by his wife, Bette Dunkling, and five children: Carol S. Tuveson, Valerie J. Cook and husband Larry, Gordon L. Smith and wife Susan, Jeffrey G. Smith and wife Heather, and Jeremy C. Smith and wife Joyce, sister Sylvia S. Martin, 16 grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy, son Bruce, two grandsons, Chad Cook and Tyler Smith, and great granddaughter, Lyra Evans.



There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at the Community Church of Durham on April 27th at 2 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, Gerry requested donations be made to the Gerald L. Smith and Dorothy K. Smith ROTC Scholarship Endowment or to the Dorothy K. and Gerald L. Smith Nursing Scholarship at the UNH Foundation. All donations can be made to the Elliot Alumni Center, 9 Edgewood Road, Durham, NH 03824.



Visit





Gerald L. Smith of 1 Back River Road, Durham, died peacefully at home on March 29th, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. The day fell one month short of the 74th anniversary of his liberation from a Prisoner of War (POW) camp in Moosburg, Germany.He was born September 1st, 1923 in Hanover, NH, the son of Bertha (Paronto) and George F. Smith. He attended Piermont Grade School (NH), Bradford Academy (VT), earned a B.S. in Agricultural Education at UNH in 1948, and an M.S. in Agricultural Education at Pennsylvania State College in 1951.Gerry served in the Army Air Force from November 1942 to January 1947. He was a POW in Italy, Austria, and Germany after being shot down as a co-pilot of a Martin B-26 Marauder. He was well-known for sharing his World War II experiences and volunteered for over 24 years at the National POW Historic Site in Andersonville, GA.From 1948 to 1980, he taught at UNH as a Professor of Animal Science. He was also in charge of the Livestock Barns and was a Livestock Extension Specialist for Cooperative Extension Service. In 1954, as a Fulbright Scholar, he conducted research in Australia.Always active in his local community, Gerry was a member of several professional societies including Alpha Zeta, Phi Kappa Phi, and Tau Kappa Epsilon. He was a Durham Community Church member for 73 years and served as Commander of the NH Chapter of POW's. He was also a 47 year participant in the Framingham Heart Study and donated his brain to the Framingham Brain Donation program.Throughout his life, Gerry helped and impacted an untold number of friends, students, and folks who were merely passing acquaintances to become better people and to more positively contribute to our world.Happily married for 64 years to Dorothy K. Smith, Gerry and Dot's farm door was always open and their home full of family and friends. Gerry became widowed in 2011, later reconnecting with his high school sweetheart, Bette Dunkling, whom he married in 2013.He is survived by his wife, Bette Dunkling, and five children: Carol S. Tuveson, Valerie J. Cook and husband Larry, Gordon L. Smith and wife Susan, Jeffrey G. Smith and wife Heather, and Jeremy C. Smith and wife Joyce, sister Sylvia S. Martin, 16 grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy, son Bruce, two grandsons, Chad Cook and Tyler Smith, and great granddaughter, Lyra Evans.There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at the Community Church of Durham on April 27th at 2 p.m.In lieu of flowers, Gerry requested donations be made to the Gerald L. Smith and Dorothy K. Smith ROTC Scholarship Endowment or to the Dorothy K. and Gerald L. Smith Nursing Scholarship at the UNH Foundation. All donations can be made to the Elliot Alumni Center, 9 Edgewood Road, Durham, NH 03824.Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook. Funeral Home Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket

77 Exeter Road (Route 108)

Newmarket , NH 03857

(603) 659-3344 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Apr. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close