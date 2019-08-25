Gerald "Jerry" Manning, 86, lifelong resident of Manchester, died August 14, 2019, after a brief illness.
Born August 8, 1933, in Manchester, he was the son of Bernard and Mary (Slabina) Manning. He was educated in the local school system.
He spent his entire career working for Knoettner Dental Labs in Manchester, retiring as a dental technician. He was also a past president of the Manchester Turn Verein.
Gerry enjoyed fixing all the kids' toys over the years and making homemade gadgets. He also enjoyed talking to his second "family" at the Varney Apartments.
He was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Patricia (Shea) Manning in 2016.
Family members include his daughter, Charlotte (Manning) Rivest and husband Theodore of Bristol; his step-son, Michael Lemieux and wife Dawn of Groton, NH; his grandchildren, Jessica and husband Joshua Dubois, Joshua Lemieux, and Shannon Wharton; great-grandchildren, Makayla and husband Zach Palik, Chloe, and Layne Dubois, Rory Wharton; siblings Helen Myrdek, Michael, Thomas, Dennis Manning and Theresa Perkins. He was predeceased by two brothers Bernard and Richard Manning.
SERVICES: Services will be private.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 25, 2019