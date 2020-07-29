Gerald "Jerry" S. Kendall, at the young age of 91 passed in the arms of the lord at home on Sunday July 26th, 2020 in Manchester NH. He was born and raised in Nashua on November 2, 1928. Son of the late German and Florence (Henderson) Kendall. He spent his early years in the Nashua school system until he became of age to work as a Western Union delivery boy to help his family. He started to earn his living at Sprague Electric, then in the early 1970's, just when long hair became the style, he opened his own shop called Jerry's Barber Shop. He managed to keep his barber shop for many years. He then worked at St Joseph hospital as a kitchen porter, then Immaculate Conception Church for 15 years as the maintenance man. He went on to Friendly's Restaurant before retiring at the age of 70. Jerry took pride in everything he did, he always told us, "it doesn't matter what you do in life, do it with pride and the best you can". People always said that no one could clean like Jerry Kendall could.
In 1952 he met and married the love of his life "Gaby". They shared many adventures together including traveling to Hawaii, California, Florida and Canada. He also enjoyed camping, fishing or just sitting around the campfire with family and friends. He took care of his family, always ready with a quick remedy to make things better, a smile or the biggest bear hug you ever felt. He enjoyed his role as Husband, Father, Pepere, Brother and Friend. To his eight (8) children he was "Daddy". He was a man with lots of love to give. He would help anyone who needed it. He would keep things on hand just in case someone needed it.
Jerry was a very social person and enjoyed life to the fullest. He was known unofficially as the "Mayor of Evergreen Place". He would greet any new resident with a big smile and a welcome, to make them feel at home. When he was not greeting people, he was engrossed in the many activities offered. He enjoyed puzzles, cards, bingo, and the Wii bowling where he earned many championship medals. He also earned the nickname "Trouble" because he was always getting into mischief and would laugh and joke with everyone.
He is survived by his son, Alan Kendall and Darci of New Bedford, Ma.; seven daughters; Ann Kendall and Linda Bealand of Nashua, NH; Joan Lucke and Walter of Manchester, NH; Louise Scanzani and William of Pelham, NH; Elaine Brown and Willard of Nashua, NH; Cynthia Mortimer and Bruce of Nashua, NH; Ruth Phelps and James of Nottingham, NH; and Judith Howden of Concord, NH; twenty two (22) grandchildren and seventeen (17) great grandchildren; in-laws whom he was very close to, Priscilla (Noel) and Edward Lehoullier, Yve (Noel) Hines and Katherine Noel and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, the late Gabrielle P. (Noel) Kendall; a son, Philip John Kendall; a younger brother, David W. Kendall, and older sister Phyllis (Kendall) Gilmartin
Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the Zis-Sweeney & St. Laurent Funeral Home, 26 Kinsley Street Nashua, NH. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday July 30, 2020 at 10:00 am in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. 216 East Dunstable Road, Nashua, NH. Interment will follow in the St Louis De Gonzague Cemetery, 752 West Hollis Street, Nashua, NH. To attend services virtually, please go to Iccnashuanh.org
on Thursday July 30, 2020 at 10:00 am
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Evergreen Place 813 Beech St. Manchester NH in her name. Condolences may be offered at www.zissweeneyfuneralhome.com