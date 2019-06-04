MANCHESTER - Gerald S. "Gerry" Morin, 66, of Manchester, died May 31, 2019, in St. Joseph Hospital, Nashua, after a brief illness.
Born in Manchester, he was the son of Raymond and Lucille (Girard) Morin. He was a lifelong Manchester resident.
Gerry graduated from Manchester High School West.
He was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed playing golf and attending local St. Anselm College basketball games as well as New England professional sports teams. Most of all, he loved spending time with his granddaughters.
Family members include his wife of 33 years, Lorri (Vachon) Morin; two daughters, Samantha and Holly Morin; two granddaughters, Aubrey Morin and Maddison Kane; two brothers, Donald Morin of San Antonio, Texas, and Laurent Morin of Goffstown; a sister, Muriel Morin of Oxford, Mass.; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother, Richard Morin, and sister Pauline (Morin) St. Onge.
SERVICES: A memorial gathering is planned for Saturday, June 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, 243 Hanover St., Manchester.
Published in Union Leader on June 4, 2019