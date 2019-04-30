MANCHESTER - Geraldine A. Casey, 86, of Manchester, died April 27, 2019, in Bedford Hills Center.
Born in Manchester on May 15, 1932, she was the daughter of Alfred and Blanche (Poulin) Cormier. She was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.
Geraldine was a loving and dedicated homemaker. Afterward, she worked for the city of Manchester School District Food Services Program.
Geraldine was humble and gentle by nature. She gave herself wholeheartedly to her husband, children and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed and her memory held dear.
She was predeceased by her son, John A. Casey. He died April 23, 2019.
Family members include her beloved husband of 63 years, Gerald P. Casey; a daughter, Denise Holmes and her husband, Robert, of Antrim; a son, Paul Casey and his wife, Diana, of Manchester; three grandchildren; a sister, Beatrice Ouimette, of South Handley, Mass.; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A calling hour is Wednesday from 9 to 10 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, 172 Belmont St., Manchester.
The funeral will follow with a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. from St. Anthony Church. Burial will take place in St. Augustin Cemetery, Manchester.
Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 30, 2019