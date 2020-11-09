Geraldine "Gerry" Louise (Lawler) Rollins Young, 79, of Deerfield, NH passed away on November 6, 2020 at the Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, NH. She was born on March 26, 1941, in Tewksbury, MA, daughter of the late Yvonne Louise (Surprenant) and Arthur Joseph Lawler.
Gerry attended the George B. White School in Deerfield and graduated from high school in West Bridgewater, MA. After living in West Bridgewater for a few years, she moved back to Deerfield where she raised her family. Gerry was a Cub Scout leader, was active in the Sled Slammers Snowmobile Club, and was a past Deerfield Planning Board member. She worked as a real estate salesperson before becoming a self-employed Real Estate Broker. Gerry also worked at the Deerfield Fair, and was a proud member of the Deerfield Fair Association for over 40 years. She was also Assistant Superintendent of the "Rug Building" for a time. Her hobbies included knitting, crocheting and her various woodworking projects.
Gerry was predeceased by her sisters, M. Phyllis (Lawler) Olson and her husband Robert and Joan M. (Lawler) Coffill and her husband Richard. She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Richard Charles Young of Deerfield, NH; her children, Michelle Louise (Rollins) Wooten of Pownal, VT, Mark Leonard Rollins of Deerfield, NH, and William Todd Rollins; her grandchildren include, Melissa and Steven Guptill, and Mercedes, Wyndham, Wyeth and Will Rollins. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren and her nephew, Richard Coffill of Taunton, MA.
At Gerry's request there are no formal services planned. Brewitt Funeral Home, 2 Epping St., Raymond, NH is assisting the family with the arrangements.
