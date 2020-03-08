Geraldine "Gerri" M. (Watson) LaRose, 85, of Pembroke, passed away on March 2, 2020. She was born on November 24, 1934 in Lancaster, NH to Roy Watson Sr. and Stella (Buck) Watson. She was married to Almond LaRose for 61 years.
She is survived by her children, Gail (LaRose) Davis and her husband Roger of Candia, NH; Pamela (LaRose) Gagnon and her husband Paul of Pembroke, NH; Becky (LaRose) Cournoyer and her husband Phil of Pembroke, NH; several grandchildren, Duane, Douglas, John, Janelle, Melissa, Brian and Matthew, her great grandchildren, Hannah, Zackary, Garrett, Lauren, Taylor, Wyatt, Levi and Jack; her sisters; Mona MacNichol and Beverly Messier of Candia, NH; and her sister-in-laws, Elizabeth St. Onge of Mansonville, Quebec and Alice Pion of Allenstown, NH.
There will be no wake or funeral service. A private ceremony will be held with the immediate family. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH, Boscawen. To view Gerri's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 8, 2020