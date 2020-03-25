Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Service To be announced at a later date Memorial Service will be held at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church at a later date. Send Flowers Obituary

LITCHFIELD - Geraldine Mary Kelly, 66, passed away on March 23, 2020, in her home.



Born in Derry, Northern Ireland, on Sept. 10, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Aidan and Theresa (Keane) McColgan.



Geraldine was born, raised and educated in Northern Ireland. She married Peter Kelly on July 7, 1975.



In 1981, Geraldine and Peter moved to Melbourne, Fla., where she worked as an X-ray and MRI technologist for Cape Canaveral Hospital in Cocoa Beach for 13 years before moving to Findlay, Ohio, and then, in 1995, to New Hampshire. She was a Bedford resident for many years before moving to Litchfield.



Geraldine worked as an MRI technologist for Elliot Hospital.



She was a woman of faith who was actively involved in her church, both at Sainte Marie Church, Manchester, and most recently at St. Elizabeth Seton.



Family members include her husband of 44 years, Peter Kelly of Litchfield; her sons, Colm Kelly of Washington, and Conor Kelly and his wife Kate of Wisconsin; her grandchildren, Clare and Ryan Kelly; her sister, Mary McColgan of Northern Ireland; and her brothers, Ted McColgan of Minnesota, Eugene McColgan of England, and Vincent McColgan of Scotland.



SERVICES: A memorial service will be held from St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities of New Hampshire



Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.



To view an online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit







