Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
Geraldine V. Lurvey, age 96, of Francestown, N.H., formerly of Wilmington, Mass., and Windham, N.H., passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 12, 2019.
Gerry was the beloved wife of 71 years to Alvan R. Lurvey, devoted mother of James Lurvey of Marco Island, Fla., Linda Lurvey of Bedford, N.H., and Bob Lurvey and his wife Deb of North Andover, Mass. Loving "Mimi" of Garth Lurvey, Holly Lurvey and husband Jason Beane, Heather Robison and husband Justin, Steven Kreatz and wife Kathryn, Daniel Kreatz and wife Amanda, Haley Loiseau and husband Scott, Adam Lurvey, Dylan Lurvey, Jaclyn Lurvey; and great-grandchildren Brandon, Skyla, Brianna, Ainsley, Quinn, Cameron, Aidan, Victoria, Ava, Emma, Lily, Summer and Mila. Cherished daughter of the late James and Isabelle (Yeadon) Downey, dear sister of the late Constance, Lloyd, James, William and John Downey and Marilyn Vickery. Gerry is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), Wilmington, MA, on Tuesday, September 17, for Visitation from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. immediately followed by a service at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Geraldine's memory may be made to AMVETS, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill, MA 01832.
www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 15, 2019
