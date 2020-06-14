Gerard Dallaire, 93, of Manchester, NH, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020 at Elliot Hospital. He was a resident at Mount Carmel Nursing Home in Manchester. He was the the son of Henry J. and Corona (Pinard) Dallaire. He will be remembered for being a loving husband, caring father and beloved grandfather. He is predeceased by his wife of 71 years, Irene Dallaire. Together they raised four children; Claire Simard and husband Bob of Manchester, NH, Rachel Jordan and husband Michael of Bentonville, AR, Mary Ann Popeck and husband Steve of Wells, ME, and Paul Dallaire and wife Robin of Naples, FL. They have 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren with another on the way. He is also survived by his sister Rita Lemay Armstrong of Allenstown NH and brother Arther Dallaire of Ft. Lauderdale Fl. In addition to his wife, he is predeceased by his sisters; Lena (Helen) Hughs, Jeanette Lemay, Margueritte Drouin, Yvonne Major, and Teresa Dubuc as well as his brothers; Emile Dallaire, Henry Dallaire, Aime Dallaire, and Leo Dallaire. The family would like to thank those at Mount Carmel who loved and cared for him with so much compassion. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Gerry's name to Mount Carmel Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 235 Myrtle St, Manchester, NH 03104. www.cainjanoszfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 14, 2020.