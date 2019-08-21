Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerard Bergeron. View Sign Service Information Michaud Funeral Home 32 Maple Street Wilton , NH 03086 (603)-654-6524 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Michaud Funeral Home 32 Maple Street Wilton , NH 03086 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Michaud Funeral Home 32 Maple Street Wilton , NH 03086 View Map Interment Following Services Mt. Calvary Cemetery Wilton , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On Wednesday, August 14, 2019, Gerard (Jerry) Bergeron, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 76. Jerry was born June 27, 1943 to Henry & Annette (Letourneau) Bergeron of Wilton, NH . On June 8, 1975, he married Elaine Lareau. As longtime residents of Nashua, NH, they raised two sons; Stephen & Daniel.



He attended Assumption Preparatory School and Our Lady of Lourdes Seminary in Cassadaga, NY before eventually transferring back to Assumption College where he received a degree in Psychology. He also obtained a Masters in Counselling from USC and a School Administration CAGS from Rivier University.



Jerry loved working with children; serving as a principal at St. Anthony School in Manchester, NH, he also served in the same role at St. Joseph Regional Catholic School (Salem, NH); he began his career in education teaching French in Spencer, MA. A long time communicant of Infant Jesus Parish (Nashua, NH) he served as their Director of Religious Education for many years; additionally he served in the same role for St. Joseph's parish (Salem, NH). He was an accomplished florist, opening Bergeron's Flowers in Springfield, VA before moving to NH and working as a florist at Fortin Gage in Nashua. Jerry was a veteran of the USAF, serving from 1968-1972.



Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine, his brother, Fernand, and his sister Sr. Annette Marie. He is survived by his two children, Stephen Bergeron and his wife Karen of Lincoln, RI and Dr. Daniel Bergeron and his wife Kristina of Tulsa, OK, his sister Sr. Mary Clare, his brother Henry Bergeron and his wife Paula and his three grandchildren as well as many nieces & nephews.



Calling hours will be Thursday August 22, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at Michaud Funeral Home 32 Maple St. Wilton, NH. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday August 23rd at 11am with interment to follow directly at the family plot in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Wilton, NH. Donations can be made in Jerry's memory to the PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005.

