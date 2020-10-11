1/1
Gerard D. "Jay" Mousseau
Gerard D. "Jay" Mousseau, 63, of Hooksett, NH passed away peacefully with family and friends by his side on October 5, 2020 after a period of declining health.

He was born in Manchester, the son of the late Gerard and Elizabeth (Currie) Mousseau. He graduated from Manchester Memorial High School in 1974 and earned his bachelor's degree from Keene State College in 1978. He was a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) Fraternity and served as Hegemon in 1976-77 and the following year as Prytanis of the Lambda-Sigma Chapter at Keene State College.

Prior to his retirement Jay was employed by the Hudson School District as a 6th grade science teacher for 36 years. He was much loved and respected by both his colleagues and students. Jay was a dedicated educator with his proudest moments coaching the boys and girls basketball teams, girls softball team, intramural flag football, and chaperoning the annual 8th grade field trip to Washington, DC. During the course of his distinguished career, he was honored by the Biltmore Who's Who in 2011 which recognized him for demonstrating leadership and achievement in his profession. He was also a recipient of the Veterans of Foreign Wars 2014 Loyalty Day Award.

Jay enjoyed playing golf at the Londonderry Country Club, spending time boating on Lake Winnipesaukee with family and friends, enjoying many summer days at Rye Beach and looked forward to spending his spring breaks in Sarasota, Florida. He was an avid fan of the New England sports teams and a crossword puzzle enthusiast. Jay will be remembered by all who knew him for his endless sense of humor and quick wit.

Jay is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Colleen (Ganley) Mousseau of Hooksett; his siblings, Bradley Mousseau and wife Cheryl of Bedford, Richard Mousseau of California, Kevin Mousseau and wife Donna of Manchester, William Mousseau of FL, and Margaret Mousseau Weber and Dawn of FL; several nephews, nieces and cousins.

There are no public calling hours. Urn burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford, will be private at the family's convenience. There will be a public celebration of Jay's life at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made in Jay's memory to the American Red Cross (American Red Cross Donate) and/or The Community Center, 12 Lions Ave, Hudson, NH 03051. Checks made payable to Town of Hudson, referencing in the check memo section "Jay Mousseau Youth Sports".

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com


Published in Union Leader on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences

October 10, 2020
Coleen
So sorry for your loss. Warm memories of you too from way way back

Hold tight to the memories
Dick Horan
Friend
October 10, 2020
Colleen, I'm so so sorry. Please accept my condolences for your husband. I hope you feel comfort in all the memories you have. Thinking of you and your husband. XOXO
Jennifer Malone
Friend
October 7, 2020
Jay will be missed as a brother, brother in law, uncle and great uncle. We will treasure these most recent memories from this Summer. Rest In Peace, Jay. Brad and Cheryl
Cheryl Mousseau
Family
October 7, 2020
Mr. Mousseau was my 6th grade home room and science teacher in 2006. I loved him dearly! He was always a bright shining face first thing in the morning and drive my passion for science. He will never be forgotten. My condolences to all his family.
Jessica Campaiola-Gaipo
Student
October 7, 2020
So sorry for your family's loss. My son was friends with his nephew Kevin all through school.
Lorayne VanDeventer
Family Friend
October 7, 2020
Jay was a great person and a terrific educator. His students loved him for his care support and humor. I will fondly remember jay,s smile as he pulled into HMS in his blue corvette
Sheila Dalrymple
Coworker
October 7, 2020
Mr. Mousseau was my favorite teacher. He was one of the reasons I chose to become an educator myself. In his long career as a teacher at HMS he had my mother and her two brothers as students, as well as myself and my younger sister. There is not a member of my family that doesn't have at least one positive memory with Mr. Mousseau. This truly is a shocking and tragic loss. Mousseau family, I keep you in my prayers, and I'm so sorry for your loss. ❤
Matt Pelletier
Student
October 7, 2020
Truly one of the best. Rest In Peace Mr Mousseau. Science experiments and Corvettes make me think of you, even after 30years.
Brett Monk
Student
October 7, 2020
Mr. Mousseau inspired a love of science inside me. I thought of him recently teaching my first science experiment of the year with my 5th graders. He was funny, kind and cared about his student. He also had the coolest white Corvette. I am blessed for having for known him and he taught my nieces as well.. Thank you, Mr. Mousseau Rest in a peace!
Lynn Monk-Treadway
Student
October 7, 2020
Thoughts & prayers go out to his wife & family. He was hands down one of my favorite teachers. I still remember getting passes so I could eat lunch in his room. He was an amazing person ❤
Erin Young
Student
October 7, 2020
Mr. Mousseau inspired a love of science inside me. I thought of him recently teaching my first science experiment of the year with my 5th graders. He was funny, kind and cared about his students. He also had the coolest white Corvette. I am blessed for having him as my teacher and teaching my nieces as well. RIP Mr. Mousseau.
Lynn Monk-Treadway
Student
October 8, 2020
I was privileged to sit in in several of Jay's classes as a substitute para, the year before I began teaching art at HMS. He was always so engaging, fair, humorous - the kids really loved being in his class. And his trips with them to Odiorne were also great fun. No matter where or when you saw him he was upbeat and had a cheery word. Many blessings to his family on their loss.
Jan Walsh
Coworker
October 8, 2020
I remember his 1977 blue Corvette in the parking lot at Hudson Memorial. That alone made him the coolest teacher. Also, when you were a 6th grader, the only reason to go to the second floor was to go to his class, the only one on the second floor that wasn’t for the 7th and 8th graders. Always made you feel like one of the upper classmen going up to Mr. Mousseau’s room. Good memories and condolences to his family.
Joe Collie
Student
October 8, 2020
I had him for science in around 1985, he actually made science fun and interesting! My daughter had him in 2012 or so and she said the same thing! Rest In Peace mr Mousseau!
Matt Audet
Student
October 8, 2020
My brother Jay. Ever the character, comedian and jokester. As kids growing up he always had that devilish look in his eyes but not in an evil way. He loved life and wanted to enjoy it while having fun. I remember when he was in the hospital and a nurse stopped by and said he was her science teacher and she became a nurse because of him. It's rare person that can say they had an impact on young minds and influence their choices in life. He did as a teacher and coach. He loved what he did! What a great grand uncle he was to my grandkids. He and Colleen always made them feel special and always had surprise treats for them. My grandson would run to me and say " Papa , Alice just found 5 dollars in her new book that Jay and Colleen had given them. Weston would run back and go through his book and became so excited as he too had found a 5 dollar bill. It's these little touches that leave life times of memories for the rest of their lives. Alice and Weston will remember this for the rest of their lives. Thanks for creating the memories. I know you will continue to touch lives and have fun where you are now. Love you and wait for when we are together again. Brad
Brad Mousseau
Brother
October 8, 2020
Mr Mousseau was an, amazing, teacher. I graduated in 1986 from Alvirne. I am truly sorry for your loss!
Stephanie (Pynn) Baron
Student
October 8, 2020
I am saddened, and shocked by the news of reading you passed away recently. You were my favorite teacher, and helped me along with support since I just into NH from Mass in the early 90's. My condolences go out to your family. You will be missed. He loved his position, and his students. He was a great man. Sorry for your loss. R.I.P Jay.
Christine Larose
Student
October 8, 2020
Mr. Mousseau, Was an amazing teacher. I always looked forward to going to his class. He was also ine of the best chaperones to have in DC. He knew so much and just wanted to share his knowledge and make it fun at the same time. My Thoughts and Prayers to the Mousseau family. Class of 1994
Erin del Llano (Dailey)
Student
October 8, 2020
Love you Brother. You were a good and gentle man. Your passion and dedication were impactful to so many lives.

As kids, we lived together
We fought, we laughed, we cried.
We did not always show the love,
that we both had inside.
We shared our dreams and plans,
and some secrets too.
All the memories we share,
Is what bonds me now to you.
We grew to find we have a love
that is very strong today.
It's a love shared by our family,
that will never fade away.
You are my brother not by choice,
but by the nature of our birth
I could not have chosen a better one
you were the best on earth.
Richard C Mousseau Mousseau
Family
October 8, 2020
I'm saddened by the news of your passing. You were my favorite teacher. I'm grateful for having my memory of you. It wasn't just teaching. As I tried to play flag football. But didn't last long. Glad you helped me through it.
Carin Rowe
Student
October 8, 2020
Jay was my in my 6th grade teaching group at HMS. Above my classroom he would drop water down a hike, fly fish from strings by my classroom window, and split study halls. When I moved upstairs he was my neighbor - always ready to get into mischief, always ready with a helping hand. Today, my teaching neighbor is a young science teacher who reminds me of Jay"s passion, dedication, and sense of humor. Jay was a legend and will be sorely missed.
Deb Garman
Coworker
October 7, 2020
He was a great man I called teacher and enjoyed every minute of his class. He was always around and wasn’t afraid to ask if you needed anything with a smile.
I will always see him driving around in that awesome blue corvette and proud of it. Sorry for your loss.
Have thought of him often as the best teacher ever.
Sherry Holton Oleary
Student
October 7, 2020
I am 35, and still have vivid memories of science class with Mr. Mousseau. His passion for science and teaching made things come alive for his students, and imprinted him in all of our minds for life. My condolences to his family and loved ones.
Jessica Arnold
Student
October 7, 2020
My condolences to the family..
What can I say....he was such an amazing person, and teacher who always had a smile on his face no matter what.

Mr. Moo used to play “down” by big Sean, almost every morning...gone but never forgotten
Samantha Tate
Student
October 7, 2020
So very sad to hear of his passing. He was a definite favorite of ours at HMS. He will be fondly remembered.
The Wong/Gadbois household
Melissa Wong
Student
