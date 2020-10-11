My brother Jay. Ever the character, comedian and jokester. As kids growing up he always had that devilish look in his eyes but not in an evil way. He loved life and wanted to enjoy it while having fun. I remember when he was in the hospital and a nurse stopped by and said he was her science teacher and she became a nurse because of him. It's rare person that can say they had an impact on young minds and influence their choices in life. He did as a teacher and coach. He loved what he did! What a great grand uncle he was to my grandkids. He and Colleen always made them feel special and always had surprise treats for them. My grandson would run to me and say " Papa , Alice just found 5 dollars in her new book that Jay and Colleen had given them. Weston would run back and go through his book and became so excited as he too had found a 5 dollar bill. It's these little touches that leave life times of memories for the rest of their lives. Alice and Weston will remember this for the rest of their lives. Thanks for creating the memories. I know you will continue to touch lives and have fun where you are now. Love you and wait for when we are together again. Brad

