MANCHESTER - Gerard F. Fredette, 90, died Dec. 28, 2019, at Hillsborough County Nursing Home following a lengthy illness.
He was born in Worcester, Mass., on Aug. 11, 1929, the son of Arthur and Blanche (Paradis) Fredette.
Prior to his retirement he was an iron worker and later worked for the U.S. Postal Service.
He served his country in the U.S. Army.
He was a member of the Catholic War Veterans Post 1624 and a parishioner of Parish of the Transfiguration, and held membership in the Wilson Hill Pistol Club and ACA.
He was a welding instructor for the NH Voc Tech.
Family members include his wife, Pauline (Labbe) Fredette of Goffstown; four children, Denise DeLoid and her husband, Bradley of Farmington, Paul Fredette of Dunbarton, Jean Fredette and his wife, Cathleen of Manchester, Constance Markot and her husband, Col. Peter Markot of Evans, Ga.; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Priscilla O'Dowd of Manchester; one brother-in-law, Armand Halle, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St.
A Mass of Christian burial will follow calling hours at 11 a.m. in Parish of the Transfiguration, Kelley St.
Committal prayers with military honors will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Goffstown Rd.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of the Precious Blood Monastery, 700 Bridge St., Manchester, NH 03104 or to Home, Health & Hospice, 7 Executive Park Dr., Merrimack, NH 03054.
J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
For more information and online guestbook please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 2, 2020