Gerard J. Chandonnet, 82, passed away on Feb. 6, 2020. He was born in Manchester on Aug. 24, 1937 to Gerard & Stella (Piecuch) Chandonnet. He was a graduate of Central High School, Class of 1956, and the N.H. College of Accounting. He worked all his life in Accounting.
He served in the U.S Air Force. He was active at South Little League as an officer and coach. He was also active in the Myra Hockey League.
Gerard was married to Frances (Sufat) Chandonnet for 60 years. They raised three boys: David, Stephen and Michael Thomas, five grandchildren: Eric, Brandon, Jared, Benjamin and Meaghan.
He was predeceased by his parents, grandparents and a son, Michael Thomas Chandonnet.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 166 So. River Rd., Bedford, NH 03110.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13,10:00-12:00 followed by a service at 1:00 p.m. at the NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH. The Durning, Bykowski and Young Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 11, 2020