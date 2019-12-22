Gerard L. Simoneau, 66, of Manchester, NH died December 16, 2019, at his home after a sudden illness.
Born in Manchester, NH on February 13, 1953, he was the son of Albert A. and Rita A. (Genest) Simoneau, Sr. He was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.
He graduated from Manchester Memorial High School, Class of 1972.
Gerard was a houseman for Hilton Homewood Suites. He retired in 2018.
He enjoyed listening to music. Gerard will be deeply missed and his memory held dear.
Family members include his daughter, Rebecca L. Simoneau of Manchester; his son, Timothy J. Simoneau and his wife, Rachel, of Deering; a grandson, Benjamin; a brother, Albert A. Simoneau, Jr. and his wife, Agnes of Francestown; a sister, Beverly I. Stacy and her husband, Patrick, of Nottingham; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunt and uncles.
Services: Funeral services were private.
Burial took place in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester, NH.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.
For more information visit: www.cononrhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 22, 2019