MANCHESTER - Gerard Leo "Gerry" Tremblay, 64, passed away Aug. 19, 2019, in Catholic Medical Center, Manchester.
Born on Nov. 16, 1954, he was the son of the late Joseph and Antoinette (Faucher) Tremblay.
In 1972, he graduated from Manchester High School West.
He served in the U.S. Air Force.
Gerry most enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and family.
In addition, he loved New England sports, specifically the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots, and collected sports memorabilia and classic board games.
Family members include his son, Paul Tremblay and his wife Samantha; his daughter, Sarah Tremblay Smith and husband Harrison; former wife, Priscille Huot; his sisters, Cecile Poisson and husband Rejean, Rita St. Pierre and husband Frank, and Diane Robinson and husband Gary; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES: Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Harbor Homes, Attn: Development Department, 77 Northeastern Blvd., Nashua, N.H. 03062.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 29, 2019