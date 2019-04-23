|
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DOUGLAS & JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME, INC - Salem
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
METHUEN, Mass. - Gerard M. Ford, 86, of Methuen, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019, in the High Pointe Hospice House, Haverhill, Mass.
Born in Boston, Mass., he was the 5th child of 10 to the late Albert R. and Mary A. (McCarthy) Ford.
Mr. Ford grew up in Roslindale and South Boston, graduated from Boston Latin High School and from Boston College, earning his bachelor's degree and master's degree in education.
He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Mr. Ford taught at Don Bosco Technical High School in Boston for 25 years and at St. Joseph's Regional Jr. High School in Manchester, N.H., for 12 years.
He was a member of VFW Post #8546, Salem, N.H., and the Pine Valley Golf Course, and was a communicant of St. Joseph Church, Salem, N.H.
Mr. Ford enjoyed painting and drawing caricatures, and he also coached baseball.
Family members include his five children, Lorraine DeMan and her husband Gerard of Rutherford, N.J., Fred Ford and his wife Dorothy of Bellport, N.Y., Thomas Ford of Manchester, N.H., Jeanne Lugli and her husband William of Methuen, Mass., and Alison Ford of Manchester, N.H.; seven grandchildren, Sean Ford, Mary DeMan, Keith Ford, John DeMan, Robert Ford, Lila Rose Ford and Evan Lugli; two brothers, William Ford of West Roxbury, Mass., and John Ford of Quincy, Mass.; a sister, Marie Ford Hamblin of Buzzards Bay, Mass.; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Joan T. (Delaney) Ford, and six brothers and sisters, Katherine Cunningham, Albert Ford "Buddy" Jr., Paul Ford, Doris O'Reilly, Joan Ford and Denise Ford.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, April 26, from 4 to 8 p.m. in Douglas & Johnson Funeral Home, 214 Main St., Salem, N.H.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, April 27, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, 40 Main St., Salem, N.H. Burial with military honors will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, 329 Main St., Salem, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to High Pointe House, 360 North Ave., Haverhill, Mass. 01830. To send a message of condolence to the family, please view the obituary at www.douglasandjohnson.com.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 23, 2019
