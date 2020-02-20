Gerard P. Lemay, 89, of Weare, NH, born in Quebec, Canada on February 2, 1931, a son of Wilfred and Alma (Decoteaux) Lemay. Gerry previously lived in Manchester, NH and Chester, NH. He lived most of his life with his first wife, Arlene (Wheeler) Lemay until her passing in 1983. He remarried to Myrtle Armstrong Lemay for 27 years until her passing. Gerry had been employed by Genness Bakery in Manchester, where he remained for over 30 years, followed by Hussy Disposal in Brentwood, the Dixieland Florist in Bedford. He was a member of Southside Bible church in Manchester for many years.
He will always be remembered for his infectious smile, sense of humor and the hardworking, loving family man he was. Gerry will be greatly missed by his family and friends he made while journeying through life.
He is survived by his son, Alan Lemay; stepchildren, Anita, Sandy, and Judy Wheeler, Deborah Houston, Mary Patton and husband Chip, Susan Marcotte and husband Robert, Sharon Ruane and Mark, Lionel Armstrong, and Penny Wheeler; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Rene Lemay; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his wives, Gerry is predeceased by two daughters, Elaine Frechette and Kathleen Turner, stepchildren, Becky and Gerolend Wheeler and four siblings, Gene, Raymond, and Cecile Lemay and Claire Hudon.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held on Friday, February 21st at 11:00am in the Weare Christian Church, 10 Concord Stage Rd., Weare, NH 03281. Memorial contributions may be made to , MA/NH Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 20, 2020