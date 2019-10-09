FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Gerard Russel "Jerry" Desmarais, 74, died peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Catholic Hospice-Holy Cross Hospital, Fort Lauderdale, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Nashua, N.H., on Sept. 21, 1945, he was the son of the late Gerard I. and Annette (Ledoux) Desmarais.
Jerry was the beloved husband of Karl Duncan.
Most recently, Jerry and his husband co-owned and operated Dream Vacations-Duncan, Desmarais & Associates Travel Agency from Florida where they resided.
In his free time, Jerry loved to travel and enjoyed playing card games especially poker and Texas Hold'em and Pineapple. Above all, he truly cherished his time spent with his family and he will be missed deeply.
In addition to his husband, Karl, family members include his sister, AnnMarie Bolton and her husband Thomas of Nashua, N.H.; his brother, Joseph Desmarais and his wife Kelly of Milford, N.H.; his nieces and nephews, Charlotte Troddyn and her husband Mark of Hollis, N.H., Thomas Bolton and his wife Jeanine Kilgallen of Merrimack, N.H., Erin Kellett and her husband Josh of Wilton, N.H., Daniel Desmarais of Milford, N.H., and Carina Hinkhouse of Kansas City, Mo.; and his grandnephews and grandniece. Keenan, Liam, Elliot Troddyn, Eli Bolton, and Kora Kellett.
He was predeceased by his brother, Jude Desmarais.
SERVICES: Services are planned for Saturday, Oct. 12, in Nashua, N.H. Interment will take place in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Nashua, N.H.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 9, 2019