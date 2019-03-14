Obituary Guest Book View Sign

SUNAPEE - Gerard Thomas Tracey Jr. of Sunapee passed away suddenly at his home on March 10, 2019.



Gerry was born outside of Boston on June 9, 1958, to the late Gerard and Frances (Barca) Tracey. Gerry was honored to be a veteran of the U.S.



Gerry was passionate about nature and the environment. He enjoyed spending his weekends with family and friends exploring new hiking trails, floating on Lake Sunapee and shredding the gnar on Mount Sunapee. Gerry was an avid reader who had a wealth of knowledge and was eager to share a story or an anecdote with anyone who crossed his path.



He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Rhonda (Hodges) Tracey of Sunapee; his daughter Lauren and her husband Michael D'Ambra of Providence, R.I.; his son Nathaniel Tracey of Sunapee; his brand new grandson Jameson D'Ambra; a sister Susan and her husband Jeff Joyal; a brother John Tracey; nephews Duncan and Kendall Joyal and niece Brooke Hodges; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Gerry's passing has left a void in all of our lives and he will be sorely missed. Please remember him by walking in nature, celebrating life and making those around you laugh and smile.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, March 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. in Chadwick Funeral Home, 235 Main St., New London. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m. at Christ the King Parish, 72 South Main St., Concord. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lake Sunapee Protective Association





