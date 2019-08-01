Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Germaine E. Keefe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Born on Oct. 18, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Yvonne (St. Pierre) Samson of Manchester.



She attended St. Theresa School and graduated from Manchester High School Central.



A true patriot, Germaine honorably served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.



She lived across America as a military wife to the late Daniel E. Keefe of Arizona. In years past, she was a dedicated employee of Hillsborough County Nursing Home, retiring after 30 years of service.



Germaine enjoyed casino adventures and television in her later years.



Family members include her brother, Albert Samson and wife Pauline of Auburn; a son, Robert F. Keefe of Weare; a daughter, Lorraine Croteau of Berlin; her grandsons, Robert Keefe of Luling, La., Robert Whitehead of Weare, and William Croteau of Berlin; her granddaughter, Angel (Croteau) Pelillo of Penacook; eight loving great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her parents; infant brother, Roland; her sisters, Irene and husband Paul Petrin, Laura and husband Frances "Joe" Kelley; her brother, Roger Samson and wife Sylvia; and her daughter, Linda Keefe.



.



SERVICES: Burial will be at a future date in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .



Cremation Society of New Hampshire, Littleton, is in charge of arrangements.



To view an online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, please visit







