Sr. Germaine Spenard PM
1938 - 2020
Sr. Germaine Spenard, PM (Sr. Henri-Bertrand), 81, of the Sisters of Presentation of Mary, died June 9, 2020.

She was born in Manchester on July 2, 1938 to Henri and Flore (Perreault) Spenard. She served in the Congregation of the Sisters of Presentation of Mary for 59 years.

Sr. Spenard earned her bachelor's degree from Rivier University and taught in various schools in New Hampshire and Rhode Island. She also taught CCD for many years. From 1999 to 2017, she was assigned to community services in Castelgandolfo, Rome and Hudson, NH. She retired to St. Joseph Residence in 2017.

The family includes her two sisters, Sr. Jeannine Spenard and Irene Strurgill; one brother, Laurier Spenard; one cousin Sr. Yvette Provencher, PM; and many nieces & nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; and two sisters, Ferdnande Letendre, and Lucille Bourque.

All services will be held at a later date. Sr. Spenard will be buried in Presentation of Mary Cemetery, Hudson. Memorial donations may be made to the Presentation of Mary Retirement Fund, 495 Mammoth Rd., Manchester, NH 03104. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneral home.com.




Published in Union Leader on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 10, 2020
Sister Jeannine and family I am very sorry for your loss
Liette Pouliot
Friend
June 10, 2020
To Sr. Jeannine and the Spenard family, sr. Henri was a very special person. Always wanted to please the sisters she lived with, May she rest in peace. My sympathy and my prayers. sr. Jackie Levreault
sr. jacqueline Levreault
Friend
June 10, 2020
Very nice person and hard worker. Condolences to all, especially in these days.
Sister Eileen Brady, RSM
Acquaintance
