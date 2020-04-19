Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Send Flowers Obituary





Born June 1, 1920 and conceived during the 1919 pandemic, she lived through the second but was unaffected by it. Just shy of 100 years old and blessed with a long life, she passed away of natural causes.



A lifelong New Hampshire resident, she grew up in Hooksett, where she lived until 1973. She moved to the east side of Manchester after the I-93 on-ramp claimed their property.



Germaine was a graduate of St. George High School, class of 1939, where her yearbook affectionately described her as, "most little." As a young woman, she worked for the Federal Housing Administration.



She married Edward J. Yergeau in 1947. The couple met at a Hooksett Grange dance, thankful that the boy from west Manchester was outgoing, Catholic, and French! Germaine continued to work until their first child arrived, Donald, followed by their daughter, Paulette. Her children were raised with many cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents nearby. She shared many joyful family gatherings.



Germaine continued to live in Manchester after her husband passed away in 2002. In 2006, she relocated to the Burns high-rise and eventually settled at Bentley Commons Assisted Living in Bedford.



Germaine had many hobbies and interests. An avid candlepin bowler, she and son Donald took many tournament trophies home. Into her 80s, she played in a Manchester dart league and possessed a keen eye for bulls-eyes. She enjoyed numerous card games friends and family, especially sister Julie and brother-in-law George. She was a gifted quilter and knitter, and turned out dozens of winter hats for Paulette's first grade class. Countless babies snuggled in her blankets, booties, mittens, and hats!



Maybe the key to a long, happy life is temperance. Germaine never drank or smoked, and rarely displayed discontent. Her steady mood revealed gratefulness and simplicity. She might have "shared" an occasional Miller with Ed, but mostly preferred a cup of hot water. She prayed her rosary faithfully and watched daily Mass on EWTN. She found time to care for her own elderly mother while raising a family. She kept her mind sharp with 500 and 1000 piece jigsaw puzzles, read the Union Leader (she knew everything going on!), and played cards, bingo, and numerous games. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.



She leaves her son, Donald Yergeau of Manchester, and his wife, Simone; daughter, Paulette (Yergeau) Slovenkai and her husband, Don. of New Ipswich, NH; grandchildren, Sean, Colleen, Kelly, and Melanie, Stephanie, and Eddie; great-grandchildren, Emily, Brady, Gabe, Jacob, and Bella.



Memere and "Mamemere" will be missed by all!



The family would like to thank the caring staff at Bentley Commons and Compassionate Care Hospice, for your love and tender care of our mother over the years, in particular, during her final weeks. We were blessed!



SERVICES: Private funeral arrangements are being made during this time. A future celebration of life will be announced. Donations in her name may be made to Catholic Charities of New Hampshire, 215 Myrtle St., Manchester, NH 03104, or at



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at



