Gertrude A. Jean, 85, of Nashua, widow of Henry L. Jean, passed at her home, Thursday, June 20, 2019, after a period of declining health.



Mrs. Jean was born in Nashua on February 21, 1934, the daughter of the late Charles and Germaine (Fournier) Lanoie. Educated in local schools, Gert had been employed at Sprague Electric Company for 35 years.



A resident of Nashua for the greater part of her life, Gert also made her home in West Palm Beach, Tarpon Springs and Weeki Wachee, Fla. She enjoyed trips to Lake Winnipesaukee, going on cruises and traveling to Canada.



Gert was predeceased by her husband Henry, who passed away June 19, 2005. The couple had shared over 50 years together. Members of her family include six children and their spouses, Linda and David Gagnon of Milford, Ronnie Jean and his partner Michael of Tarpon Springs, Fla., Leonard and Nicole Jean of Derry, Michael and Doreen Jean of Nashua, with whom she made her home, Brian and Kathy Jean of Hancock and Bruce and Elaine Jean of Nashua; 10 grandchildren, Valarie, Christopher, Jesse, Tracy, Sara, Adam, Samantha, Brandon, Lindsey and Allie; and 10 great-grandchildren, Stephanie, Danielle, Stephen, Nicole, Kiley, CJ, Nicki, RJ, Elyse and Camila.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Christopher Church, 62 Manchester Street, Nashua, Monday, July 15, at 11 a.m. followed by interment in St. Louis Cemetery. Friends are invited to attend and will gather at the church. A luncheon will take place at the Nashua Lodge of Elks, 12 Murphy Drive, Nashua, following the burial.



Arrangements are in the care of the FARWELL FUNERAL SERVICE, 18 Lock Street, Nashua. (603) 882-0591.

