Gertrude C. White, 80, of Allenstown, NH, passed away peacefully at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, NH on April 21, 2020. Gertrude is predeceased by her husband, James White, with whom she shared 37 years of marriage, who died in 2009. She is predeceased by her siblings, Edward Reidt, Joan Reidt, and Charles H Reidt III as well as her stepson, James White III. Mrs. White is the daughter of the late Charles H. and Ruth M. Reidt.



Gertrude is survived by her siblings, James Reidt and his wife Donna, David Reidt and his wife Sharon, and Marjorie Heppner and her husband Frank; her children, Marybeth Francoeur and her husband Mark, Jerry McCarthy and his wife Lan, Susan Gamache and her husband Ed, and Jason White and his wife Christina; her stepchildren, John, Denise, Jeanette, and Thomas; her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.



Gertrude attended Lowell Commercial College and graduated with a business degree while raising three small children. She was employed in numerous offices as a bookkeeper in the Lowell, MA area. Mrs. White has been employed by RDF Corporation where she was asked to solder the space shuttles temperature sensors because of her skill level. In her senior years, she was the manager of the Pasco County, Florida Elderly Nutrition Program of which she was very proud of her contributions.



Gertrude was passionate about reading. She also loved gardening, crocheting, quilting, lunches with friends, and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved Wii bowling at the senior center and was ridiculously good at it. Up until the last few months of her life, Gertrude attended a Cardiac Rehab exercise class at CMC that was the absolute highlight of her day. She loved the companionship, the coffee chats, luncheons and get-togethers with the other members.



Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To view Gertrude's online tribute, send condolences to her family, or for more information, visit



