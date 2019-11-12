Guest Book View Sign Service Information Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-8223 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Gertrude Elaine Docos, 75, of Manchester, died Nov. 8, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer, which she fought with dignity and grace.



Born in Manchester on Oct. 31, 1944, she was the daughter of Robert and Gertrude (Johnson) Mailhiot. She was a lifelong resident of Manchester.



Gertrude graduated from Manchester High School West.



She was employed with Osram Sylvania. Before retiring, she worked for Rockwell Automation.



Gertrude loved fireworks, classic cars, and trips to the beach. She and her husband also visited every covered bridge in the state. They enjoyed Disney, and wintered in Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort for many years. Known for her wit and humor, Gertrude reveled in bringing a laugh to those around her. Her kind, devoted, and caring disposition served as an example to many. Above all else, her family was the center of her life. Gertrude was a patient and devoted wife, a remarkable mother and grandmother, and cherished friend. She will be deeply missed and her memory held dear.



Family members include her beloved husband of 49 years, Richard "Dick" Docos; a daughter, Doreen Wolak and her companion, Kent Pelletier, of Manchester; four grandchildren Cameron, Nickolas and his wife Nichole, Gunnar, and Cassia; a great-grandson, Wesson; two stepsons, William Docos and his wife Sue, of Maine, and Michael Docos and his wife Lisa, of North Carolina; two brothers, Robert Mailhiot Jr. and his wife Kathy, and Lucien Mailhiot and his significant other, Pat Ahern; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.



She was predeceased by a brother, Ronald Mailhiot; and a sister, Bonnie Lee Nielsen.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Nov. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester.



A funeral service is planned for Saturday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester.



Memorial donations may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 250, Dallas, Texas 75244.



For more information, visit:







