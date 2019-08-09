MANCHESTER - Gertrude Lavalliere, 90, passed away peacefully on Aug. 7, 2019, in her home.
Born in Manchester on Jan. 12, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Gustave and Laura (Beaudoin) Dusseault. She was a lifelong Manchester resident.
Gertrude worked many years as a seamstress for Pandora.
She enjoyed 56 years of marriage with her late husband, Henry Lavalliere.
Family members include six children, John Lavalliere and his wife Tracy of Merrimack, Claire Roy of Sacramento, Calif., Doris Button of Hooksett, Ann Lavalliere of Manchester, Mark Lavalliere of Weare, and Laura Nelson of Rochester; her siblings, Rene Dusseault of Concord, Rita Lavalliere of Manchester, Therese Giovanelli of New Jersey, and Lucille Montminy of Manchester; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by her siblings Louis, Earnest, Charles and George Dusseault, Marie Belanger and Jeanne Biron.
SERVICES: Visitation is Friday, Aug. 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m. from the Parish of the Transfiguration, 107 Alsace St., Manchester. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Easterseals, 555 Auburn St., Manchester, N.H. 03103.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 9, 2019