Aunt GG may not have been famous or rich, however she inspired many adventures present or not. She loved having a good time and taught us that life should be fun. Whether it be as a picture frame, cardboard cut-out or doll, Aunt GG was always willing and ready for our next crazy idea. Such as, weddings, birth of our children, Grey cup, hockey tournaments, 5@7's, camping trips, dances and St-Pat's celebrations, to name a few. One time in particular she was having lunch with friends and we kidnapped' her. She was so excited to ditch her friends and go on a joy ride with us. Over the years we sent Aunt GG two albums featuring all the adventures she had with us. We would mail them to her with a bottle of Captain at which point she would have her friends over for a drink and share the photos. She must have appreciated them because she has kept them all these years. It's hard to turn the page when you know someone won't be in the next chapter, but the story must go on. Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened. Love always, Karen, Marie-Anne, Tracy & Sam xox

