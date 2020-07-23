Gervaise "Gerry" Paquette Gosselin, 89 of Manchester NH, died on Monday, July 20, 2020. Gervaise was born on September 26, 1930 in La Patrie, P.Q. Canada the daughter of Edmond and Josephine Paquette.
She had been employed by ModTap prior to her retirement. She was a member of the Parish of Transfiguration, Franco-American Club, Columbiiettes, and Woman's Church Group. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, sewing, and crocheting baby sweaters. She liked spending time with family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, Florent Gosselin, daughter Francine Gosselin, and grandson Brian Cullinane.
She is survived by her son Michael Gosselin and companion Donna Anzalone; daughter Louise Cullinane and her husband Michael; daughter Carol Madden and her husband John; brother Yvan Paquette and wife Dora; as well as Seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Villa Crest Nursing and Retirement for their kind and compassionate care.
Calling hours for Gervaise will be held on Monday, July 27th from 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes, 243 Hanover St. Manchester NH. A funeral mass will begin at 11:00 AM at the Parish of the Transfiguration Church in Manchester NH. She will be laid to rest immediately afterwards at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
