1/1
Gervaise A. Gosselin
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gervaise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gervaise "Gerry" Paquette Gosselin, 89 of Manchester NH, died on Monday, July 20, 2020. Gervaise was born on September 26, 1930 in La Patrie, P.Q. Canada the daughter of Edmond and Josephine Paquette.

She had been employed by ModTap prior to her retirement. She was a member of the Parish of Transfiguration, Franco-American Club, Columbiiettes, and Woman's Church Group. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, sewing, and crocheting baby sweaters. She liked spending time with family and friends.

She was predeceased by her husband, Florent Gosselin, daughter Francine Gosselin, and grandson Brian Cullinane.

She is survived by her son Michael Gosselin and companion Donna Anzalone; daughter Louise Cullinane and her husband Michael; daughter Carol Madden and her husband John; brother Yvan Paquette and wife Dora; as well as Seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Villa Crest Nursing and Retirement for their kind and compassionate care.

Calling hours for Gervaise will be held on Monday, July 27th from 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes, 243 Hanover St. Manchester NH. A funeral mass will begin at 11:00 AM at the Parish of the Transfiguration Church in Manchester NH. She will be laid to rest immediately afterwards at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

To view Gervaise' Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Parish of the Transfiguration
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Service
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Mount Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
July 23, 2020
Dear Mom What do you say to someone who has meant so much and given so much of herself, taught me so many things. You had grace, style so classy. You were so talented in cooking/baking, sewing, knitting and many more things. You loved family, friends and life. You were the social butterfly. How you loved life. Here is a poem for you mom. If roses grow in haven, Lord please pick a bunch for me, Place them in my Mother's arms and tell her they're from me. I will love you forever Carol
CAROL MADDEN
Daughter
July 23, 2020
Aunt GG may not have been famous or rich, however she inspired many adventures present or not. She loved having a good time and taught us that life should be fun. Whether it be as a picture frame, cardboard cut-out or doll, Aunt GG was always willing and ready for our next crazy idea. Such as, weddings, birth of our children, Grey cup, hockey tournaments, 5@7's, camping trips, dances and St-Pat's celebrations, to name a few. One time in particular she was having lunch with friends and we kidnapped' her. She was so excited to ditch her friends and go on a joy ride with us. Over the years we sent Aunt GG two albums featuring all the adventures she had with us. We would mail them to her with a bottle of Captain at which point she would have her friends over for a drink and share the photos. She must have appreciated them because she has kept them all these years. It's hard to turn the page when you know someone won't be in the next chapter, but the story must go on. Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened. Love always, Karen, Marie-Anne, Tracy & Sam xox
Karen Guillette
Family
July 23, 2020
So many wonderful memories of our families together. Will cherish all those memories forever and to this day know that your parents always made us laugh and still make me smile. Wish we could hug you in person but sending you virtual hugs. I am sorry for your lose Michel, Louise and Carole xxx
Linda Guillette
Family
July 22, 2020
My condolences to Louise and the family. My heart is with you all. May God be at your side.
Carol Andrews
Friend
July 22, 2020
I spent a lot of time with Gervaise going to plays at the Majestic Theater we were called the Playtime Group. We enjoyed her company and lots of fun times. I also worked with her at Mod Tap. She will be missed. My prayers and sympathy to the family.
Theresa (Terry) Labrecque
Friend
July 22, 2020
Our hearts go out to you Louise and your Family. May she Rest In Peace
Kathie & Marc
July 22, 2020
Sending love and prayers for your eternal peace! Give Chrissy a hug from us.
Dane & Patty Schryver
Patricia Schryver
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved