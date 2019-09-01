Gilbert (Ray) Mailloux passed away on Aug. 12, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family. He was born on March 7, 1941, in Manchester, N.H., the son of Gilbert and Cecile Mailloux. Ray graduated from Central High School, and served in the US Navy for 6 years. He worked as a lineman at PSNH for 25 years, and for Fuller Oil for 10. He also served as an Auxiliary Police Officer for the Manchester Police Department. Ray enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, golfing and motorcycle riding. Ray is survived by his wife of 50 years, Fran. His son Michael, and his wife Carmen, and his son Matthew, and his wife, Rosa; seven grandchildren; beloved sisters and brothers; many nieces and nephews; and countless friends. Services will be on Sept. 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Parish, Manchester, N.H. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital at , in memory of Ray.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 1, 2019