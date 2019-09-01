Gilbert Mailloux (1941 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My deepest sympathy to Fran, Michael, Matthew and the..."
    - Dick Machos
  • "Only knew Ray for about 10 years even though we both worked..."
    - Steven Great
  • "Only knew Ray for about 10 years even though we both worked..."
Service Information
St Catherine's Church
207 Hemlock St
Manchester, NH 03104
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Parish
Manchester, NH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gilbert (Ray) Mailloux passed away on Aug. 12, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family. He was born on March 7, 1941, in Manchester, N.H., the son of Gilbert and Cecile Mailloux. Ray graduated from Central High School, and served in the US Navy for 6 years. He worked as a lineman at PSNH for 25 years, and for Fuller Oil for 10. He also served as an Auxiliary Police Officer for the Manchester Police Department. Ray enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, golfing and motorcycle riding. Ray is survived by his wife of 50 years, Fran. His son Michael, and his wife Carmen, and his son Matthew, and his wife, Rosa; seven grandchildren; beloved sisters and brothers; many nieces and nephews; and countless friends. Services will be on Sept. 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Parish, Manchester, N.H. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital at , in memory of Ray.

logo
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 1, 2019
bullet Police Officers bullet U.S. Navy
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.