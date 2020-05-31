Gilles Dezainde
1938 - 2020
Gilles Dezainde, 82, of Manchester NH, passed away on May 25, 2020 at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown NH. He was Born on February 28, 1938 to Wilfrid & Germaine (Gosselin) Dezainde in Sherbrooke Canada, and would later settle in Manchester NH in 1962 where he lived for over 50 years.

Gilles enjoyed a lifetime of working as a painter, and loved betting on horse races, fishing, and spending time with friends and family.

Gilles has joined his parents Wilfrid & Germaine and his sister Denise Dezainde in heaven. He is survived by his brother Jean Claude Dezainde and his wife Helen; brother Maurice Dezainde and his wife Doris; brother Pierre Dezainde and his wife Lucette; sister Ginette Breton and her husband Andre; sister Francine Lacerte and her husband Bertrand and sister Lise Farland and her husband Real.

Gilles' family would like to extend their gratitude to the wonderful and caring staff at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home for the excellent care they provided Gilles during his time there.

Gilles will be laid to rest at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in the near future in a private ceremony.

Donations in Gilles' memory can be made to the Hillsborough County Nursing Home.

To view Gilles' Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.


Published in Union Leader on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
