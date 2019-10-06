Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ginette Diamantoplos. View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Service 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ginette Diamantoplos, 92, of Manchester, passed away at home surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday, October 3, 2019.



Born in Bohain, France, on May 29, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Fernand Jules Bue and Marie Delacourt (Bue).



Family includes her husband of 62 years, John E. Diamantoplos (predeceased); sons Michael Diamantoplos of Manchester, John Diamantoplos of Goffstown, William Diamantoplos of Hooksett; daughters Michelle Fortuna, Elaine Demetrakopoulos, Mary Matteau (predeceased) and Catherine Sullivan, all of Manchester, and Marianne Carreau of Auburn; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.



She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Family was her greatest joy. She spent most of her life as a homemaker caring for her children and grandchildren. She loved to cook, and shared many of her recipes with all of her children. Ginette's grandchildren always wanted to go to grandma's as they said, "She was the best cook ever!" She enjoyed spending holidays with all of her family, and hosted many holiday gatherings in her home. She loved playing cards and listening to music. She will be missed and will always be remembered for her unconditional love and devotion to her family.



SERVICES: A gathering will be held on Tuesday, October 8, from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Phaneuf Funeral Homes, 243 Hanover St. Manchester, NH, followed by a private family service. A private burial will take place at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Manchester.



To view Ginette's online tribute, to send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit



