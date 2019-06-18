LITCHFIELD - Ginette Faucher, 74, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in St-Isidore-d'Auckland, Canada, she was the daughter of Cleophas Couture and Jeanne Fortier.
Ginette attended school in Norton, Vt., and Colebrook.
She worked at St. Peters Daycare, ACA, Home Insurance and Villa Crest Nursing Home.
In addition, Ginette volunteered at the Red Cross, and was part of the St. Francis Women's Guild.
In 1964, she married Herve Faucher in Manchester.
Ginette is predeceased by her granddaughter, Jennifer.
Family members include her son, Paul and wife Jacqueline Faucher; her daughter, Judith Pyszka and fiance Timothy Mucher; her son, Ronald Faucher with Christine Sweetser; her brothers, Marc, Gilles, Bertrand, Serge and Alain; a sister, Micheline; seven grandchildren, Daniel, Joshua, Paul Jr., Jacob, Kimberly, Rebecca and Emily; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and nieces and nephews.
.
SERVICES: A gathering is planned for Wednesday, June 19, from 4 to 8 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes, 243 Hanover St., Manchester.
A funeral mass will be celebrated Thursday, June 20, at 11 a.m. from St. Francis Parish, 9 St. Francis Way, Litchfield. Ginette will be laid to rest after the funeral service at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Francis Parish, 9 St. Francis Way, Litchfield; or the Red Cross.
To view an online tribute, send condolences to the family or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on June 18, 2019