Girard L. "Gerry" Meisner, 54, resident of Milford, N.H., died on April 17, 2019, at the Community Hospice House, Merrimack, N.H.
He was born in Tewksbury, Mass., on Aug. 23, 1964, a son of the late Gordon L. and Helen T. (Sullivan) Meisner. He was raised and educated in Nashua, N.H., and graduated from Nashua High School, Class of 1982. Gerry was a phenomenal hockey player in high school and his team won the state championship in his senior year.
He had been employed as a plumber and in the construction industry for most of his working life. He loved fishing, snowmobiling, motorcycling, drag racing and spending time at Balch Lake.
Gerry was predeceased by a daughter, Jessie, and two sisters, Mary Ouellette and Dianne Darby.
Family members include his wife, Jean E. Meisner; a daughter and son-in-law, Sarah Jean and Ian Coe of Antrim, N.H.; a sister and brother-in-law, Deborah J. and William J. Clark of Milford, N.H.; and several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours are on Tuesday, April 23, from 5-8 p.m. in the Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm St., Milford, N.H. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, 34 Amherst St., Milford. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 21, 2019