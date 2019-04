Girard L. "Gerry" Meisner, 54, resident of Milford, N.H., died on April 17, 2019, at the Community Hospice House, Merrimack, N.H.He was born in Tewksbury, Mass., on Aug. 23, 1964, a son of the late Gordon L. and Helen T. (Sullivan) Meisner. He was raised and educated in Nashua, N.H., and graduated from Nashua High School, Class of 1982. Gerry was a phenomenal hockey player in high school and his team won the state championship in his senior year.He had been employed as a plumber and in the construction industry for most of his working life. He loved fishing, snowmobiling, motorcycling, drag racing and spending time at Balch Lake.Gerry was predeceased by a daughter, Jessie, and two sisters, Mary Ouellette and Dianne Darby.Family members include his wife, Jean E. Meisner; a daughter and son-in-law, Sarah Jean and Ian Coe of Antrim, N.H.; a sister and brother-in-law, Deborah J. and William J. Clark of Milford, N.H.; and several nieces and nephews.SERVICES: Calling hours are on Tuesday, April 23, from 5-8 p.m. in the Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm St., Milford, N.H. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, 34 Amherst St., Milford. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com