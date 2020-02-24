Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys Anne Gosselin. View Sign Service Information Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, Inc. 285 Manchester Street Manchester , NH 03103-5210 (603)-624-4845 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, Inc. 285 Manchester Street Manchester , NH 03103-5210 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Hedwig Church Send Flowers Obituary

Gladys (Victoria) Anna (Swiderski) Gosselin passed away on February 21, 2020. She was born on December 31, 1931 and was 88 years old. She was an accomplished artist, with many showings and awards at the Art Institute in Manchester, NH. Her children and grandchildren have many paintings of hers adorning their walls. She was an accomplished business woman as well, garnering 25 years of top awards as a district manager for Avon. She was also active in the Historical Society, Pulaski Day festivities, the Polish-American historian, the St. Hedwig Ladies Guild President and community voting activities for decades. Her contributions to her family, community and church are enormous and leave a huge legacy that will not easily be replaced. Yet, most important to her of all the accomplishments in her life were the successes of her four children who survive her, namely: Dr. Cynthia (Barry Ewen) Gosselin, Stephanie Gosselin, Daniel (Mary) Holt-Gosselin and James Gosselin. She is also survived by 10 beloved grandchildren and many nephews and nieces, brothers-in-law and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jan and Anna (Kozik) Swiderski, her brother Walter Swiderski and her husband Gerald O. Gosselin. Her dignity, humor and love will be missed greatly. Calling hours will be held on Monday, 4:00 - 6:00pm at the Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home 285 manchester street Manchester NH. A funeral mass of Christian burial will be held in St. Hedwig Church at 11 am on Tuesday, February 25th, 2020.For online condolences, please go to www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com Published in Union Leader on Feb. 24, 2020

