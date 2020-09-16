1/1
Gladys Elaine (Owen) Baker
1/1
Gladys Elaine (Owen) Baker passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 6, 2020 at Ledgewood Bay in Milford at the age of 96.

Gladys led a very full life, working as a nurse mostly from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. so she could raise her family.

She was born in Manchester and graduated from Manchester High School Central and then Margaret Pillsbury Hospital in Concord as a nurse. She served as a nurse cadet during WWII.

She called Candia her home, living there over 45 years. She was a member of the Candia Baptist Church and the Candia Homemakers, arranging many outings and serving as driver for the homemakers.

She loved her many dogs, her last being Shea, a golden lab.

She is predeceased by her husband, Robert, and son, Daryl.

She leaves behind a son, David and his wife, Marie, of Mason; a granddaughter, Darilyn Seppala and husband, Warren, of Greer, S.C.; four great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held graveside on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. in Candia at the Holbrook Cemetery just off Route 43. Donations may be made to the Humane Society of your choice in her name.



Published in Union Leader on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Candia at the Holbrook Cemetery
