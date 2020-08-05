1/1
Gladys (Buker) Hudson
1921 - 2020
{ "" }
Gladys (Buker) Hudson, 98, formerly of Old Georges Mills Road, died Monday, July 27, 2020 at Summercrest Senior Living Community in Newport, NH. She was born in Hickory, VA on August 11, 1921 the daughter of The Rev. Harold W. and Bessie Mildred (Viall) Buker. Gladys came to New London in 1929 and graduated from New London High School in 1940. She attended Colby Jr. College, worked for Hartford Element in Newport, NH for 19 years, and was a member of the Lake Sunapee United Methodist Church.

Gladys was more than the matriarch to the family, she was a matriarch to her community. She was a Grand Marshal in Sunapee's Bicentennial Celebration as one of Sunapee's oldest residents. She volunteered at The Sunapee Thrift Store on weekends and The Newport Senior Center well into her 90's, always joking about how she served the younger seniors their meals, while assisting in the kitchen. On April 4, 2016 she received the Vaughan Award issued by Governor Maggie Hassan honoring her for more than 25 years of volunteer services. Gladys enjoyed knitting and would knit for the Guidepost Sweater Project. She knit sweaters for the needy and hats for the homeless. She began a family tradition of knitting Christmas Stockings for all the children when they were born. Her hand made sweaters and afghans were always a special gift and will be cherished for years to come. Gladys loved to bake. She made fresh rhubarb pie that would make anyone a fan of rhubarb and opened her house up to family, friends, and neighbors on Sundays for her Famous Blueberry Pancakes.

Gladys and Raymond loved to travel and go camping. That sense of adventure stayed with her after Raymond's passing as she traveled every year to visit her extended families in Kansas, Texas and North Carolina. She proclaimed she was the 'Luckiest Woman!' when all her brothers and husband returned safely from the war. Her family grieves her loss but they take comfort knowing that Gladys is reunited with Raymond and her brothers and sister.

Her husband of 65 years, Raymond E. Hudson, died on July 27, 2007. She is survived by three sons, Raymond Hudson, Jr. of Mulvane, KS, Glenn Hudson of New London, NH and Darrell Hudson of Cameron, NC; eight grandchildren, Jennifer, Darrell, Erin, Miriam, Sidney, Marcos, Glenn and Julia; great grandchildren, L.A., Tyler, Kelyn, Dylan, Ezabel, William, Zachary, Ezekiel, Everett, and Jenna; nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Newport Senior Center, 76 South Main Street, Newport, NH 03773 or Lake Sunapee United Methodist Church, 9 Lower Main Street, Sunapee, NH 03782. To sign an online guestbook please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice.com.

Published in Union Leader on Aug. 5, 2020.
August 4, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the Hudson's David and Mary Jane Scott
David Scott
Friend
August 4, 2020
We remember her well. Condolences to the family.
Robert Cricenti
Friend
August 4, 2020
To the Hudson family. I am sorry for our collective loss. I feel safe in saying our collective loss as your Mom was my after school oasis when my own family life was rocky. She was a heart warming soul. RIP.
Matt Towne
Matt Towne
Friend
August 4, 2020
We always felt welcome. And she made the best iced tea!
Allen Smith
Friend
August 4, 2020
A great loss of a wonderful woman. We will miss you dearly.
Stephen Woods
Friend
