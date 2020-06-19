Gladys M. Archie, 94, died peacefully June 14, 2020, at Hillsborough County Nursing Home, Goffstown.
Born in Manchester, NH on April 2, 1926, she was the daughter of Frank and Joanna (Koza) Mroz. She was a lifelong resident of the Queen City. She moved to Bedford in 2006, and later, Hillsborough County Nursing Home in 2011. Gladys was educated in Manchester schools and attended high school. She was employed by various electronic companies and retired from RCL Electronics.
Gladys was given a nickname at the nursing home she was known as Glady. Glady loved activities, especially BINGO. She loved the parties they had and all the goodies. Thank you, Connie, for all the loving attention you gave to mom during all the activities.
Glady was a communicant of Holy Trinity Cathedral, where she was a member of the Holy Trinity Seniors. She was also a member of the Polish National Union Lodge 213, Polish Citizens Club, and Tadeusz Kosciusko Society Auxiliary. Her husband was on the committee to clean the Polish Cemetery and when everyone returned to the Cathedral Glady had a delicious cake waiting for all to enjoy.
She is predeceased by her husband of sixty-one years, William P. Archie; and three brothers, Walter, Joseph, and Alexander Mroz.
The family includes two daughters, Jean Mons and her husband, James, and Priscilla Gladu and her husband, David; three granddaughters, Shawna Igoe and her husband, John, Kristina Moquin, Julie Mons and her fiance, Brett; one grandson, Bryan Mons; one great-granddaughter, Stephanie Levesque; four great-grandsons, Staff Sargent Alec Davis USAF, John Igoe, Colin Igoe, and Joshua Levesque; one great great-grandson, Michael; and one great great-granddaughter, Kaylee; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Glady's daughter Priscilla wants to extend a great deal of thanks to Hillsborough County Nursing Home, Home, Health and Hospice, doctors, nurses, LNAs, activities, administration staff, physical therapy, social workers, housekeeping, kitchen too many to name for the incredible care given to Gladys. A very special thank you to my angels and hero's in the ELU section where mom lived the past years. The care and love she received from them right up the end of mom's life was beyond words. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Special love and thank you to Candie and Connie for the caring love they gave Glady during her Last Rights. It meant so much to me.
Services: Private family services will be held for Glady due to the virus.
Please omit flowers. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Glady's name to Hillsborough County Nursing Home, ELU Activity Fund, 400 Mast Road, Goffstown, NH 03045, Holy Trinity Cathedral Cemetery Fund, 166 Pearl Street, Manchester, NH 03104, or to Bedford Rescue, 55 Constitution Drive, Bedford, NH 03110.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 19, 2020.