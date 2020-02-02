Janine (Vachon) Pelletier, 97, formerly of Manchester, died Jan. 28, 2020, at Hillsborough County Nursing Home after a period of declining health.
She was born in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada on Aug. 18, 1922, to Odilon and Leda (Bilodeau) Vachon. She grew up in Quebec City and moved to Manchester at the age of 26. After moving to N.H., she worked as an accountant for a factory in the millyard for several years prior to raising her family.
Janine was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Roland L. Pelletier, in 2000. She was also predeceased by her brother, Jean Guy Vachon of Quebec City.
The family includes three children, Ronald R. Pelletier of Manchester, Louise V. Dennis and husband, Billy, of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Claire M. Cote and husband, Kevin, of Placida, Fla.
Janine's family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Hillsborough County Nursing Home for the compassionate care they offered her during her stay.
SERVICES: There are no planned services. Encryptment of cremated remains will be at Mt. Calvary Mausoleum in Manchester.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 2, 2020