MANCHESTER - Glen G. Vigneault, 49, of Manchester, NH, died March 8, 2019, at Lahey Hospital, after a period of failing health.
Born in Manchester, NH on April 21, 1969, he was the son of Paul and Barbara (Fortin) Vigneault. Glen attended Manchester Memorial High School and was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.
He was a talented red level technician with Naults' Powersports.
Glen was an avid outdoor enthusiast who especially enjoyed fishing. He was a New England snowmobile drag racing champion. He also had a passion for cooking on the grill. Glen loved playing and listening to music and was an accomplished bass guitar player. His family was the center of his life.
Family members include his wife, Anne (Sanborn) Vigneault; his daughter, Christine Vigneault of Manchester; his brother, Gary Vigneault and his wife, Lisa, of Manchester; two stepchildren, Richard Caikauskas and Sarah Caikauskas, both of Manchester; five grandchildren, Alison, Skylar, Jackson, Charlotte, and Elizabeth; a niece, Loni; a nephew, Jesse; his mother-in-law, Sally Sanborn of Merrimack; and many friends.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 6 p.m.
For more information, please visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Connor-Healy Funeral Home
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
(603) 622-8223
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 11, 2019