Glen Wayne Shepard, 64, of Nashua, passed away at his home on Monday, August 12, 2019, after a period of declining health.
A lifelong resident of this city, Glen was born on June 25, 1955, the son of the late Donald E. and Jeannette B. (Gaudette) Shepard. Educated in local schools, Glen was a graduate of Nashua High School and served with the Air Force as a Sergeant during the Vietnam War Era.
Glen had been employed with The Anagnost Companies, Real Estate and Management Development firm of Manchester, NH as a licensed private investigator and bonded courier for several years.
Those who knew Glen, know he was a strong, loyal and hard-working man. He was loved by his family, friends and neighbors, and shared his passion for exotic cats and sportsmanship, including hunting and fishing. He was a talented marksman and was a well- respected member of the community.
In his true fashion, Glen lived on the edge, being the first person in New Hampshire to kill a Moose with a black powder pistol and annually shot a Brass cannon every 4th of July to celebrate Independence Day.
Members of his family include his sister, Dawne (Shepard) Fransen and her husband Gerald; his brother, Brent Shepard and his longtime partner, Sandra Martin; four nieces, Amanda Fransen, Samantha Shepard, Nicole Shepard and Kaitlyn Zaccagnini; and two nephews, Tyler Zaccagnini and Tony Labranche; as well as aunts, uncle and cousins.
In honoring Glen's wishes, there are no calling hours and burial will be private. Friends wishing to express their sympathy, may send a donation in his memory to the (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/) or the (https://www.heart.org/)
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 18, 2019