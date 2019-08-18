Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glen Wayne Shepard. View Sign Service Information Farwell Funeral Service, Inc. 18 Lock Street Nashua , NH 03060-2218 (603)-882-0591 Send Flowers Obituary

Glen Wayne Shepard, 64, of Nashua, passed away at his home on Monday, August 12, 2019, after a period of declining health.



A lifelong resident of this city, Glen was born on June 25, 1955, the son of the late Donald E. and Jeannette B. (Gaudette) Shepard. Educated in local schools, Glen was a graduate of Nashua High School and served with the Air Force as a Sergeant during the Vietnam War Era.



Glen had been employed with The Anagnost Companies, Real Estate and Management Development firm of Manchester, NH as a licensed private investigator and bonded courier for several years.



Those who knew Glen, know he was a strong, loyal and hard-working man. He was loved by his family, friends and neighbors, and shared his passion for exotic cats and sportsmanship, including hunting and fishing. He was a talented marksman and was a well- respected member of the community.



In his true fashion, Glen lived on the edge, being the first person in New Hampshire to kill a Moose with a black powder pistol and annually shot a Brass cannon every 4th of July to celebrate Independence Day.



Members of his family include his sister, Dawne (Shepard) Fransen and her husband Gerald; his brother, Brent Shepard and his longtime partner, Sandra Martin; four nieces, Amanda Fransen, Samantha Shepard, Nicole Shepard and Kaitlyn Zaccagnini; and two nephews, Tyler Zaccagnini and Tony Labranche; as well as aunts, uncle and cousins.



In honoring Glen's wishes, there are no calling hours and burial will be private. Friends wishing to express their sympathy, may send a donation in his memory to the (



Arrangements are in the care of the FARWELL FUNERAL SERVICE, 18 Lock Street, Nashua. (603) 882-0591.





