FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. - Glendon Robert Whitehouse, 76, passed away peacefully on Sept. 5, 2019, after a lengthy battle with brain cancer.
Born in Unity, Maine, on Aug. 22, 1943, he was the son of the late Robert and Thelma Whitehouse.
He earned a B.S. in electrical engineering from Clarkson University and an MBA from Texas A&M.
Glen was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran who served in Thailand during the Vietnam War.
Family members include his loving wife of 53 years, Sharon Whitehouse, his longtime partner in the adventure of life, of Fuquay-Varina; his daughters, Corrie Forsling (Scott) of Park City, Utah, and Tracy McGuire (Gary) of Holly Springs; his brother, Fred Whitehouse (Grace) of Venice, Fla.; and his grandchildren, Connor McGuire, Trevor McGuire, Kendall Kirklen, and Kasey Kirklen; and of course, his little buddy Tucker, a very comforting maltipoo.
SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 10 a.m. in the Congregational Church of Amherst, 11 Church St., Amherst.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations maye be made to UNC's Brain Tumor Program. https://secure.headforthecure.org/site/TR/Events/General?team_id=11217&pg=team&fr_id=169.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 17, 2019