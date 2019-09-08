Glenn F. Middleton, 81, of Bedford, died September 7, 2019 at Bedford Falls after a period of declining health related to his battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
He was born in Kittery, ME on March 17, 1938 to John "Jack" and Gertrude (Tirrell) Middleton. He graduated from West High School, attended Northeastern University and earned a bachelor's degree from Lowell Technical College. He lived in Manchester for most of his life and had also lived on Dover Point. He served in the Air National Guard for several years.
Glenn worked as an electronics engineer with Sanders Associates, Lockheed, Lockheed Martin and BAE Systems for many years. During that time he had contributed to the development of the B1 Bomber.
He enjoyed building wooden sailboats and had attended a boat-building school. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and worldwide travel with his wife, Janice.
He was predeceased by his high school sweetheart and wife of 56 years, Janice F. (Lundgren) Middleton in 2016.
The family includes two children, Laura Browning and her husband, Randy, and Craig Middleton and his wife, Andi, all of Manchester; twin grandchildren, Emma and Paige Middleton and his beloved cat, Puddin.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. followed immediately at 6 p.m. with a funeral ceremony, all at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. Private burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery in Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 166 So. River Rd., Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 8, 2019